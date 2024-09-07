Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: 8 killed in Israeli attack on school shelter
Israeli Air Force strikes tents of displaced Palestinians killing 8 inside school shelter in northern Gaza’s Jabalia.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel said it attacked the Halimah al-Saadiyah school in northern Gaza, where eight Palestinians were reported killed in tent shelters. Five people were also killed in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
- At least 33 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes across the Gaza Strip on Friday, medical sources say.