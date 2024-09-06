Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Aid situation ‘beyond catastrophic’ in Gaza – UN
The United Nations says more than one million Palestinians did not receive humanitarian food aid rations in August.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said more than one million people in central and southern Gaza did not receive any food rations in August, adding the “humanitarian situation in Gaza remains beyond catastrophic”.
- Gaza’s Health Ministry says the Israeli military is refusing to coordinate the entry of medical teams affiliated with the emergency polio vaccination campaign into areas in the enclave’s south.