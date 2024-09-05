Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: Hamas says ‘pressure Netanyahu’ to agree ceasefire

Latest Israeli attacks kill 18 Palestinians in Gaza as Hamas makes renewed call for pressure to be placed on Israeli leader to agree to ceasefire.

People gather around a body wrapped in a white plastic sheet on the ground
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 5 Sep 2024
  • Hamas says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is thwarting a ceasefire deal by refusing to withdraw forces from Gaza’s Philadelphi Corridor.
  • Israel’s continued bombardment of Gaza kills at least 18 Palestinians in the latest attacks on Wednesday, medical sources told Al Jazeera.