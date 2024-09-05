Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Hamas says ‘pressure Netanyahu’ to agree ceasefire
Latest Israeli attacks kill 18 Palestinians in Gaza as Hamas makes renewed call for pressure to be placed on Israeli leader to agree to ceasefire.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Hamas says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is thwarting a ceasefire deal by refusing to withdraw forces from Gaza’s Philadelphi Corridor.
- Israel’s continued bombardment of Gaza kills at least 18 Palestinians in the latest attacks on Wednesday, medical sources told Al Jazeera.