Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Active warzones’ outside polio campaign area
Israeli attacks bury Palestinians under rubble in northern and southern Gaza as polio vaccines are distributed in central areas.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel has intensified attacks on Gaza City in the north and Rafah in the south, killing dozens, as a temporary pause in fighting for polio vaccines is limited to central areas and Al Jazeera’s correspondent on the ground says “active warzones” and air strikes continue.
- Palestinian Health Minister Majid Abu Ramadan calls on the international community to keep pressure on Israel to halt bombings to allow the continuation of the polio vaccination campaign rollout.