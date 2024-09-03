Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Netanyahu says won’t be pressured into ceasefire

Tens of thousands demonstrate in Israel against Netanyahu’s government to demand a ceasefire deal be reached to release captives held in Gaza.

A protester uses a megaphone during a protest against the government and to show support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel September 2, 2024. REUTERS/Florion Goga
By Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 3 Sep 2024
  • “I will not give in to pressure,” says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as tens of thousands demonstrate in Israel on Monday for a second consecutive day of mass protests criticising the Israeli government for not securing a ceasefire deal and the release of captives held in Gaza.
  • Hamas’s armed wing says Netanyahu’s reliance on Israeli military raids in Gaza – instead of a truce deal – means more captives will “be returned to their families in coffins”.