Israel’s war on Gaza live: Netanyahu says won’t be pressured into ceasefire
Tens of thousands demonstrate in Israel against Netanyahu’s government to demand a ceasefire deal be reached to release captives held in Gaza.
- “I will not give in to pressure,” says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as tens of thousands demonstrate in Israel on Monday for a second consecutive day of mass protests criticising the Israeli government for not securing a ceasefire deal and the release of captives held in Gaza.
- Hamas’s armed wing says Netanyahu’s reliance on Israeli military raids in Gaza – instead of a truce deal – means more captives will “be returned to their families in coffins”.