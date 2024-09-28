Live updatesLive updates,
Israel attacks Lebanon: Deaths mount as Beirut buildings bombed ‘to dust’
At least six killed, 100 wounded and death toll expected to rise significantly as Israeli air strikes flatten apartment buildings in Beirut.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel carries out multiple air strikes targeting residential apartment buildings in southern Beirut in attack described as “unprecedented”, and children are reported among those killed as rescuers dig through rubble.
- Israel’s military launches waves of attacks on Beirut after dismissing global calls for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, intensifying a bombing campaign that has killed more than 700 people in Lebanon since Monday.