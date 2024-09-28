Live updates,

Israel attacks Lebanon: Deaths mount as Beirut buildings bombed ‘to dust’

At least six killed, 100 wounded and death toll expected to rise significantly as Israeli air strikes flatten apartment buildings in Beirut.

epaselect epa11629237 Smoke rises following an Israel strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, 27 September 2024. The Israeli military (IDF) announced in a statement that they have 'carried out a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah' on 27 September. The headquarters were 'intentionally built under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahyeh,' the IDF claims. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 28 Sep 2024
  • Israel carries out multiple air strikes targeting residential apartment buildings in southern Beirut in attack described as “unprecedented”, and children are reported among those killed as rescuers dig through rubble.
  • Israel’s military launches waves of attacks on Beirut after dismissing global calls for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, intensifying a bombing campaign that has killed more than 700 people in Lebanon since Monday.