Live updatesLive updates,
Israel attacks Lebanon: Israeli bombings kill more than 700 in Lebanon
Israeli air strikes kill 92 people, injure at least 153 over previous 24 hours in Lebanon, Health Ministry says.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel dismisses global calls for a ceasefire with Hezbollah and continues a bombing campaign that has killed more than 700 people in Lebanon since Monday.
- The White House says the US-led international call for a ceasefire in Lebanon was “coordinated” with Israel, despite Israel rejecting the proposal.