Sudan fighting live news: Army launches offensive against RSF in Khartoum
The push by the army, which lost ground in the capital region to the paramilitary RSF, comes before General al-Burhan’s address to the UN.
- The army launches a major offensive to regain ground in the capital region of Khartoum from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), military sources tell Al Jazeera. The army had made some gains in Omdurman earlier this year.
- Heavy bombardments and clashes reported as the army takes control of three main bridges, including two that connect the city of Omdurman with the capital, according to Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan.