Sudan fighting live news: Army launches offensive against RSF in Khartoum

The push by the army, which lost ground in the capital region to the paramilitary RSF, comes before General al-Burhan’s address to the UN.

A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan on May 1, 2023. [Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]
By Saif Khalid and Edna Mohamed
Published On 26 Sep 2024
  • The army launches a major offensive to regain ground in the capital region of Khartoum from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), military sources tell Al Jazeera. The army had made some gains in Omdurman earlier this year.
  • Heavy bombardments and clashes reported as the army takes control of three main bridges, including two that connect the city of Omdurman with the capital, according to Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan.