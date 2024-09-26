Live updatesLive updates,
Israel attacks Lebanon live: 72 killed in latest wave of Israeli bombings
UN Security Council meets to urge Israel, Hezbollah to de-escalate as death toll in Lebanon since Monday surpasses 620.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli attacks killed 72 people across Lebanon on Wednesday, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health says, as the death toll from Israel’s bombings surpasses 620.
- Some 500,000 people may now have been displaced by Israel’s massive bombing campaign across Lebanon, Lebanon’s foreign minister says.