Israel attacks Lebanon live: 72 killed in latest wave of Israeli bombings

UN Security Council meets to urge Israel, Hezbollah to de-escalate as death toll in Lebanon since Monday surpasses 620.

A woman grieves at the scene of an Israeli air strike in the town of Maaysrah, north of Beirut, on Wednesday [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 26 Sep 2024
  • Israeli attacks killed 72 people across Lebanon on Wednesday, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health says, as the death toll from Israel’s bombings surpasses 620.
  • Some 500,000 people may now have been displaced by Israel’s massive bombing campaign across Lebanon, Lebanon’s foreign minister says.