Israel attacks Lebanon live: Nowhere safe as families flee Israeli bombs
Thousands of families fleeing southern Lebanon are unsure where to find safety as Israeli bombardment hits Beirut.
- Tens of thousands of people flee southern Lebanon with little idea where to find safety as intense Israeli bombardment across Lebanon kills at least 569 people, including 50 children, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
- Hezbollah confirmed that senior leader Ibrahim Muhammad Qubaisi was killed on Tuesday, hours after Israel claimed it killed a top commander in a strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, which left six people dead.