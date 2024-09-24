Live updatesLive updates,
UN General Assembly 2024 live news: Biden’s last address as US president
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to address ‘impunity, inequality, and unpredictability’ in his speech with Israel’s attacks on Gaza and Lebanon high on the agenda during UNGA’s first day.
Video Duration 04 minutes 27 seconds
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is to address rising “impunity, inequality, and unpredictability” throughout the world with a push for 193-member states to focus on “more effective, inclusive, and networked multilateralism”.
- US President Joe Biden will deliver his final address to the world body on “how the world should come together” with his foreign policy legacy under the microscope as wars rage in Ukraine, Gaza and Lebanon.