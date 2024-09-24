Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: No respite for Palestinians from bombardment
Israel has continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip overnight, killing nine people, as rain adds to the misery of Palestinians.
- Israel has continued its bombardment of Gaza, with at least nine Palestinians killed in overnight attacks across the besieged enclave.
- Nearly 100 children and women are among the 495 people killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon as Israel escalates its war against Hezbollah.