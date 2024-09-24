Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: No respite for Palestinians from bombardment

Israel has continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip overnight, killing nine people, as rain adds to the misery of Palestinians.

Mourners pray next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes
Mourners pray next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on September 23, 2024 [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
By Saif Khalid and Urooba Jamal
Published On 24 Sep 2024
  • Israel has continued its bombardment of Gaza, with at least nine Palestinians killed in overnight attacks across the besieged enclave.
  • Nearly 100 children and women are among the 495 people killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon as Israel escalates its war against Hezbollah.