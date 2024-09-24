Live updates,

Israel attacks Lebanon live: Global calls for restraint as 492 killed

UN, world leaders call for urgent de-escalation as Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon kills hundreds and wounds at least 1,645 people.

An ambulance passes as people gather near the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon September 23, 2024.
An ambulance passes as people gather near the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon September 23, 2024 [Mohamed Azakir/ Reuters]
By Alastair Mccready and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 24 Sep 2024
  • At least 492 people, including 35 children, have been killed in a day of unrelenting Israeli attacks on Lebanon, according to the country’s Health Ministry. At least 1,645 were wounded.
  • World leaders and the United Nations call for urgent de-escalation, with Turkey warning Israel’s attacks on Lebanon could “drag entire region into chaos”.