Israel attacks Lebanon live: Global calls for restraint as 492 killed
UN, world leaders call for urgent de-escalation as Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon kills hundreds and wounds at least 1,645 people.
- At least 492 people, including 35 children, have been killed in a day of unrelenting Israeli attacks on Lebanon, according to the country’s Health Ministry. At least 1,645 were wounded.
- World leaders and the United Nations call for urgent de-escalation, with Turkey warning Israel’s attacks on Lebanon could “drag entire region into chaos”.