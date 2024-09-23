Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Fears of wider war amid Israel-Hezbollah attacks

Global concern grows over a full-scale war in the Middle East as Israel continues to pound Gaza and trade intense fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

a woman holds her hands in shock in front of a bombed out classroom
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 23 Sep 2024
  • Israel’s military bombed two schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza, killing at least seven people, amid Israeli media reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is examining plans to use siege tactics against Hamas in northern Gaza.
  • Global concerns over a full-scale war in the Middle East grow as Hezbollah declares a “battle of reckoning” with Israel and the Israeli military promises to step up attacks on the Lebanese armed group.