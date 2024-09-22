Live updates,

Sri Lanka election results live: Dissanayake leads in presidential race

Votes are being counted in Sri Lanka’s presidential election.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake
Anura Kumara Dissanayake shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Colombo [Reuters]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 22 Sep 2024
  • Votes are being counted in Sri Lanka’s presidential election, with Marxist-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake leading early official results, according to the Election Commission.
  • With about half the votes counted, Dissanayake is first with about 39.5 percent, followed by opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, with 34 percent, and incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe, with 17.5 percent.