Sri Lanka election results live: Dissanayake leads in presidential race
- Votes are being counted in Sri Lanka’s presidential election, with Marxist-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake leading early official results, according to the Election Commission.
- With about half the votes counted, Dissanayake is first with about 39.5 percent, followed by opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, with 34 percent, and incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe, with 17.5 percent.