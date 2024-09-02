Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israelis hold mass protests, demand truce deal
Israeli attack on Gaza City school kills 11 Palestinians as mass protests grip Israel and anger mounts over the deaths of six captives held in Gaza.
- Israeli forces continued to pound the Gaza Strip, killing dozens of Palestinians, including 11 sheltering at a school in northern Gaza City and four travelling in a car near central Deir el-Balah.
- Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv and other cities in Israel, demanding a ceasefire deal after the bodies of six more captives were recovered from Gaza. The country is also set for a general strike.