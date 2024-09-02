Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israelis hold mass protests, demand truce deal

Israeli attack on Gaza City school kills 11 Palestinians as mass protests grip Israel and anger mounts over the deaths of six captives held in Gaza.

a man on a stretcher holds his fingers up in a peace sign surrounded by people in orange vests
Rescuers carry a man injured in an Israeli strike on the 'Safad' school where people were sheltering in the Zeitoun district on the outskirts of Gaza City on Sunday [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 2 Sep 2024
  • Israeli forces continued to pound the Gaza Strip, killing dozens of Palestinians, including 11 sheltering at a school in northern Gaza City and four travelling in a car near central Deir el-Balah.
  • Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv and other cities in Israel, demanding a ceasefire deal after the bodies of six more captives were recovered from Gaza. The country is also set for a general strike.