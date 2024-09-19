Live updates,

Live: Lebanon walkie-talkie blasts stir Israel-Hezbollah all-out war fears

Lebanon’s Health Minister Firass Abiad says the death toll from two waves of attacks across the country has risen to 37, while 287 are in critical condition.

People gather as smoke rises from a mobile shop in Sidon, Lebanon September 18, 2024. REUTERS/Hassan Hankir
Video Duration 03 minutes 18 seconds
By Federica Marsi
Published On 19 Sep 2024
  • Lebanon’s Health Minister Firass Abiad says the death toll from two waves of attacks across the country has risen to 37, while 287 are in critical condition.
  • Lebanon’s director general of civil aviation issues new directive banning passengers from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board any aircraft after devices explode in coordinated attacks, state media says.