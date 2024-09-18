Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Kremlin says NATO chief’s comments ‘dangerous’
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls comments by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on allowing Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons ‘dangerous’.
- Drones have struck a warehouse storing missiles and artillery in Russia’s western Tver region, causing a powerful explosion and massive fire, a Ukrainian security source told Reuters and AFP news agencies.