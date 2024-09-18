Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: Kremlin says NATO chief’s comments ‘dangerous’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls comments by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on allowing Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons ‘dangerous’.

Russian BM-21 Grad, a self-propelled 122 mm multiple rocket launcher, firing towards Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location in Russia. [Handout/Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via EPA]
By Tamila Varshalomidze
Published On 18 Sep 2024
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called comments by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on allowing Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons “dangerous”.
  • Drones have struck a warehouse storing missiles and artillery in Russia’s western Tver region, causing a powerful explosion and massive fire, a Ukrainian security source told Reuters and AFP news agencies.