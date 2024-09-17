Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Nine residential buildings destroyed in Kursk

Ukraine forces wipe out nine buildings in a day in Bolshoe Soldatskoe village in the Kursk region, according to the head of the Bolshoe Soldatskoe district.

Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire in a residential building following a missile attack in Kharkiv
Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire in a residential building following a missile attack in Kharkiv on September 15, 2024 [Sergey Bobok/AFP]
By Tamila Varshalomidze
Published On 17 Sep 2024
  • Ukrainian forces have destroyed nine residential buildings in a day in Bolshoe Soldatskoe village in the border region of Kursk, according to the head of the Bolshoe Soldatskoe district.
  • Russian forces have attacked energy infrastructure in northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region, cutting power in some districts and forcing the use of backup power systems, local authorities say.