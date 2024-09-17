Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Nine residential buildings destroyed in Kursk
- Ukrainian forces have destroyed nine residential buildings in a day in Bolshoe Soldatskoe village in the border region of Kursk, according to the head of the Bolshoe Soldatskoe district.
- Russian forces have attacked energy infrastructure in northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region, cutting power in some districts and forcing the use of backup power systems, local authorities say.