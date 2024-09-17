Live updatesLive updates,
Israeli bombs kill 38 Palestinians in Gaza as UN rapporteurs warn Israel risks becoming a ‘pariah’ over Gaza ‘genocide’.
- Three Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli attack on Gaza City, following a day of bombardment that killed at least 35 people across Gaza, the Palestinian Civil Defence says.
- UN rights experts warn that Israel will become a “pariah” over its “genocide” in Gaza, in a joint news conference in Geneva.