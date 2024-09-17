Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: 38 killed as experts warn Israel becoming ‘pariah’

Israeli bombs kill 38 Palestinians in Gaza as UN rapporteurs warn Israel risks becoming a ‘pariah’ over Gaza ‘genocide’.

a man carries the body of a child wrapped in white plastic
A man carries the body of a child killed in Israeli attacks on al-Mawasi, at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza on Monday [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 17 Sep 2024
  • Three Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli attack on Gaza City, following a day of bombardment that killed at least 35 people across Gaza, the Palestinian Civil Defence says.
  • UN rights experts warn that Israel will become a “pariah” over its “genocide” in Gaza, in a joint news conference in Geneva.