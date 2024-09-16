Israel war on Gaza live: Children among dozens killed in Israeli attacks
The attacks came as Israel says three captives who died in Gaza late last year were killed by its own air strikes.
- Israeli forces pounded Gaza City’s Zeitoun and Sheikh Radwan neighbourhoods, killing 10 Palestinians, including several children. The attacks followed a day of assaults that killed more than a dozen people across the enclave.
- The Israeli military, reversing months of denials, admitted there was a “high probability” that three Israeli captives who died in Gaza last November were killed in its air attacks.