Israel war on Gaza live: Children among dozens killed in Israeli attacks

The attacks came as Israel says three captives who died in Gaza late last year were killed by its own air strikes.

a family mourn next to bodies wrapped in white plastic
Palestinian doctor Najwa Alborno mourns after five members of her family were killed in Israeli bombardment of Gaza City's Zeitoun neighbourhood [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 16 Sep 2024
  • Israeli forces pounded Gaza City’s Zeitoun and Sheikh Radwan neighbourhoods, killing 10 Palestinians, including several children. The attacks followed a day of assaults that killed more than a dozen people across the enclave.
  • The Israeli military, reversing months of denials, admitted there was a “high probability” that three Israeli captives who died in Gaza last November were killed in its air attacks.