Trump golf course shooting news: FBI probing ‘attempted assassination’
US President Joe Biden says he is ‘relieved’ his predecessor Donald Trump was unharmed in incident.
- The FBI says it is investigating an incident involving a gunman at former US President Donald Trump’s golf course in Florida as an apparent “attempted assassination”.
- Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, says he is “safe and well” after gunshots were fired in his vicinity in West Palm Beach, Florida.