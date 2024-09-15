Live updates,

Trump golf course shooting news: FBI probing ‘attempted assassination’

US President Joe Biden says he is ‘relieved’ his predecessor Donald Trump was unharmed in incident.

Donald Trump
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump speaks during an election debate in Philadelphia, September 10 [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 15 Sep 2024
  • The FBI says it is investigating an incident involving a gunman at former US President Donald Trump’s golf course in Florida as an apparent “attempted assassination”.
  • Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, says he is “safe and well” after gunshots were fired in his vicinity in West Palm Beach, Florida.