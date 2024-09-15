Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Two people killed in Odesa
- Ukraine’s air force says it shot down 10 of the 14 drones and one of the three missiles launched by Moscow, while the rest hit Odesa suburbs, killing two.
- Russian shelling killed at least five people in three attacks on the south, southeast and east of Ukraine on Saturday, regional Ukrainian governors say.