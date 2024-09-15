Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: 26 killed as people in Beit Lahiya told to flee

Palestine’s Foreign Ministry says Israel’s new evacuation order for northern Gaza is a ‘prelude to the annexation’ of the territory.

people walk near damaged buildings as smoke rises in the distance
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 15 Sep 2024
  • Israeli forces killed at least 26 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to rescue workers, including five at another school-turned-shelter for war-displaced civilians in Gaza City.
  • Israel’s military ordered Palestinians to leave parts of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza as the Palestinian Foreign Ministry warned that the evacuations were a “prelude to the annexation of Gaza” for “settlement purposes”.