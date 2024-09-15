Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: 26 killed as people in Beit Lahiya told to flee
Palestine’s Foreign Ministry says Israel’s new evacuation order for northern Gaza is a ‘prelude to the annexation’ of the territory.
- Israeli forces killed at least 26 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to rescue workers, including five at another school-turned-shelter for war-displaced civilians in Gaza City.
- Israel’s military ordered Palestinians to leave parts of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza as the Palestinian Foreign Ministry warned that the evacuations were a “prelude to the annexation of Gaza” for “settlement purposes”.