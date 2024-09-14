Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: 19 killed as first phase of polio campaign ends

Deadly Israeli attacks continue; health workers inoculate 560,000 children against the poliovirus in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians work to rescue a child from under the rubble following an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, September 12, 2024.
Palestinians work to rescue a child from under the rubble following an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, September 12, 2024 [Hatem Hani/Reuters]
By Alastair Mccready and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 14 Sep 2024
  • Israel’s military continues to pound the Gaza Strip, killing several Palestinians in attacks on Gaza City in the north and Khan Younis in the south, a day after at least 19 people died in assaults throughout the Strip.
  • The first phase of a UN-led vaccination drive to inoculate Gaza’s children against polio has officially ended. About 560,000 children received their first dose over 12 days.