Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: 19 killed as first phase of polio campaign ends
Deadly Israeli attacks continue; health workers inoculate 560,000 children against the poliovirus in the Gaza Strip.
- Israel’s military continues to pound the Gaza Strip, killing several Palestinians in attacks on Gaza City in the north and Khan Younis in the south, a day after at least 19 people died in assaults throughout the Strip.
- The first phase of a UN-led vaccination drive to inoculate Gaza’s children against polio has officially ended. About 560,000 children received their first dose over 12 days.