Israel’s war on Gaza live: Dozens more killed amid anger over school attack
UN chief calls for an end to Israel’s ‘horrific violence’ in Gaza as Israeli forces continued their relentless bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.
- Israel’s military continued to pound Gaza, killing 40 more Palestinians as international condemnation mounted over an Israeli attack that killed at least 18 people at a United Nations-run school, including six aid workers.
- UN chief Antonio Guterres reiterated his demand for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza following the attack on al-Jaouni school, saying the “horrific violence” in the Palestinian enclave “must stop”.