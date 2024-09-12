Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: 6 UN staff among 18 killed in school attack
Israel’s military bombs UN-operated school sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians in central Gaza, killing at least 18.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel’s military bombed the UN-operated al-Jaouni school in central Gaza, killing at least 18 people. Witnesses say “women and children were blown to pieces” in the assault.
- Six of the victims were UNRWA staff, including the manager of the shelter. The agency said it was the highest death toll for its staff in a single incident in the 11-month war.