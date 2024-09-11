Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: US-made bombs ‘melted’ bodies in al-Mawasi
World leaders condemn Israel’s deadly attack on al-Mawasi ‘safe zone’ as efforts to vaccinate Gaza’s children against polio continue in the north.
- Condemnation poured in from world leaders after Israel bombed the so-called Al-Mawasi “safe-zone” in southern Gaza, killing at least 19 people and wounding 60 others. The toll is expected to rise.
- A probe by Al Jazeera’s Sanad agency found that Israel likely used the US-made MK 84 bomb in the attack. Gaza officials said the 2,000 pound weapon “melted” the bodies of the victims who were in the eye of the attack.