Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: US-made bombs ‘melted’ bodies in al-Mawasi

World leaders condemn Israel’s deadly attack on al-Mawasi ‘safe zone’ as efforts to vaccinate Gaza’s children against polio continue in the north.

Palestinians mourn members of the Bayuk family, killed in an Israeli strike on their home, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on September 10, 2024 [Bashar Taleb/ AFP]
By Alastair Mccready and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 11 Sep 2024
  • Condemnation poured in from world leaders after Israel bombed the so-called Al-Mawasi “safe-zone” in southern Gaza, killing at least 19 people and wounding 60 others. The toll is expected to rise.
  • A probe by Al Jazeera’s Sanad agency found that Israel likely used the US-made MK 84 bomb in the attack. Gaza officials said the 2,000 pound weapon “melted” the bodies of the victims who were in the eye of the attack.