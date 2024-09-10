Live updates,

US presidential debate live: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris go head to head

The Democratic and Republican presidential candidates meet for the first time on the debate stage in Philadelphia.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on stage during the debate
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Ali Harb and Joseph Stepansky
Published On 10 Sep 2024
  • Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump will meet face to face for the first time ever in Tuesday’s presidential debate at 9pm US Eastern time (01:00 GMT) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
  • The debate arrives eight weeks ahead of the United States general elections on Tuesday, November 5.