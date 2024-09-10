Live updatesLive updates,
US presidential debate live: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris go head to head
The Democratic and Republican presidential candidates meet for the first time on the debate stage in Philadelphia.
- Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump will meet face to face for the first time ever in Tuesday’s presidential debate at 9pm US Eastern time (01:00 GMT) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- The debate arrives eight weeks ahead of the United States general elections on Tuesday, November 5.