Russia-Ukraine war live: US alleges Iran sent ballistic missiles to Russia
Ukrainian forces attack Russia with 144 drones as Russian defence ministry announces more gains in eastern Ukraine.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in comments made during a visit to London, accuses Iran of supplying short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Iran has previously denied such allegations.
- Ukraine has launched a massive drone attack on the Moscow region, killing at least one woman and wounding several people, according to Russian officials.