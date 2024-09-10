Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: US alleges Iran sent ballistic missiles to Russia

Ukrainian forces attack Russia with 144 drones as Russian defence ministry announces more gains in eastern Ukraine.

Antony Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy in in London [Alberto Pezzali/Pool via Reuters]
By Tamila Varshalomidze
Published On 10 Sep 2024
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in comments made during a visit to London, accuses Iran of supplying short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Iran has previously denied such allegations.
  • Ukraine has launched a massive drone attack on the Moscow region, killing at least one woman and wounding several people, according to Russian officials.