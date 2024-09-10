Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Attack on al-Mawasi camp kills at least 40
Israel strikes near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, destroying 20 tents set up by residents fleeing the violence.
- Israel has struck a tented encampment in southern Gaza near Khan Younis, killing at least 40 people and injuring 60 as it continues its attacks on the territory. Israel’s military said it targeted a Hamas command centre.
- The status of the UN’s polio vaccination campaign in north Gaza is unclear after Israeli soldiers detained UN staff at gunpoint and Israeli bulldozers damaged UN vehicles, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said. It was supposed to start on Tuesday.