Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli siege cuts off water, power in Jenin

UN human rights office descries ‘enormous destruction’ in the West Bank city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank as the Israeli siege continues into a fifth day.

a man holds the body of a dead child wrapped in a white sheet
Relatives of the five Palestinians killed in an Israeli army attack on the apartment belonging to the Abu Bakr family, mourn as their bodies are brought to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza on Saturday [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Images]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 1 Sep 2024
  • The United Nations condemned Israel for wreaking “enormous destruction” in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, as Israeli forces continued to lay siege to the area, leaving Palestinian residents without access to food, water, electricity and the internet.
  • Palestinian health officials said a “real ceasefire” is needed in the Gaza Strip for a polio vaccination campaign to succeed, as Israel continued to pound the enclave, killing at least 61 people in the past 24 hours.