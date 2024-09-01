Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli siege cuts off water, power in Jenin
UN human rights office descries ‘enormous destruction’ in the West Bank city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank as the Israeli siege continues into a fifth day.
- The United Nations condemned Israel for wreaking “enormous destruction” in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, as Israeli forces continued to lay siege to the area, leaving Palestinian residents without access to food, water, electricity and the internet.
- Palestinian health officials said a “real ceasefire” is needed in the Gaza Strip for a polio vaccination campaign to succeed, as Israel continued to pound the enclave, killing at least 61 people in the past 24 hours.