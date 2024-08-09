Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Four killed, 24 wounded in supermarket attack
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Russian artillery has hit a supermarket and post office in the Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian artillery has hit a supermarket and post office in the Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka, killing at least four people and wounding 24.
- Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has declared a federal state of emergency in the Kursk region after Ukraine launched a major incursion across the border this week.