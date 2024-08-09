Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Mediators push ceasefire as Israel bombs schools
Leaders of Qatar, Egypt and US call on Israel and Hamas to resume ceasefire talks next week to end ‘suffering’ of people in Gaza and the captives.
- Leaders of Qatar, Egypt and the United States have invited Israel and Hamas to resume ceasefire talks on August 15 as regional tension grows amid an anticipated retaliatory strike over Israel’s assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah officials.
- “It is time to bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families,” Qatar, Egypt and the US said in a statement announcing the push for talks.