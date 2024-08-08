Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Fighting in Kursk region enters third day
Russian troops are still fighting Ukrainian units in the Kursk border region after Kyiv mounted a major cross-border attack, the Russian defence ministry said.
- Ukrainian troops have advanced up to 10km (six miles) into Russia’s Kursk region in possibly the most serious border incursion of the conflict, the Institute for the Study of War think tank said.
- An aide in Ukraine’s presidential office blamed Moscow for this week’s Ukrainian incursion into Russia, without taking direct responsibility for the most serious attack on Russian territory in months.