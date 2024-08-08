Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Victims burn as tents bombed in Khan Younis
Israel’s military attacks tent shelters in southern Khan Younis as Palestinians ordered to immediately evacuate areas in northern Gaza’s Beit Hanoon and Beit Lahiya.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondent on the ground reports intense Israeli attacks on Khan Younis in southern Gaza with tents for displaced people engulfed in flames after missile strikes that also targeted residential buildings.
- Residents and displaced Palestinians have been ordered by the Israeli military to immediately evacuate the Beit Hanoon and Beit Lahiya areas of northern Gaza, ahead of an expected “large scale” army operation.