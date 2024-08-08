Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Victims burn as tents bombed in Khan Younis

Israel’s military attacks tent shelters in southern Khan Younis as Palestinians ordered to immediately evacuate areas in northern Gaza’s Beit Hanoon and Beit Lahiya.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A man carries a girl into Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on August 7, 2024, following Israeli bombardment amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP)
By Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 8 Aug 2024
  • Al Jazeera’s correspondent on the ground reports intense Israeli attacks on Khan Younis in southern Gaza with tents for displaced people engulfed in flames after missile strikes that also targeted residential buildings.
  • Residents and displaced Palestinians have been ordered by the Israeli military to immediately evacuate the Beit Hanoon and Beit Lahiya areas of northern Gaza, ahead of an expected “large scale” army operation.