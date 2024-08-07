Live updates,

UK riots live news: Thousands of police on standby across country

The United Kingdom braces for another day of unrest with more far-right race riots reportedly planned in several cities.

Flames burn as demonstrators take part in an anti-immigration protest
By Edna Mohamed
Published On 7 Aug 2024
  • The United Kingdom is bracing for another day of unrest with more far-right race riots reportedly planned in several cities.
  • Riots have erupted at anti-immigration protests in towns and cities across Britain in the last week, with attacks by far-right groups on hotels housing asylum seekers and mosques.