Israel war on Gaza live: ‘Concentrated’ bombing attacks target central Gaza
Casualties mount as Israel’s Air Force concentrates attacks in central Gaza and Hamas elects Yahya Sinwar as new political chief to replace the late Ismail Haniyeh.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Gaza reports that Israeli air attacks have pounded central areas in the Gaza Strip and eastern parts of Khan Younis in the south in what appears to be a concentration of attacks.
- After a day in which dozens were killed in Gaza, a further three people have been killed and more than 10 wounded in overnight Israeli attacks that destroyed two homes and tents sheltering displaced people in central Gaza’s Deir el-Balah.