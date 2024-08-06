Live updatesLive updates,
Bangladesh protests live: Parliament dissolved after Hasina resignation
Organisers of student-led protests say they will not accept an army-led government after PM Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled.
Video Duration 09 minutes 24 seconds
- Bangladesh’s parliament has been dissolved, a day after longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country after weeks of deadly unrest.
- Organisers of student-led protests are scheduled to meet army officials, insisting they will not accept a military-led government.