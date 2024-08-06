Live updates,

Bangladesh protests live: Parliament dissolved after Hasina resignation

Organisers of student-led protests say they will not accept an army-led government after PM Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled.

Protesters shout slogans as they celebrate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh
Video Duration 09 minutes 24 seconds
By Nils Adler
Published On 6 Aug 2024
  • Bangladesh’s parliament has been dissolved, a day after longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country after weeks of deadly unrest.
  • Organisers of student-led protests are scheduled to meet army officials, insisting they will not accept a military-led government.