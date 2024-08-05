Live updatesLive updates,
Bangladesh protests live: PM Sheikh Hasina ousted, interim gov’t takes over
All the latest updates about the protests in Bangladesh.
- The army chief of Bangladesh says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned after weeks of unrest.
- In an address to the nation, General Waker-Uz-Zaman also says an interim government will be formed to run the country.