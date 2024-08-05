Live updates,

Bangladesh protests live: PM Sheikh Hasina ousted, interim gov’t takes over

Bangladesh army personnel stand guard during a curfew following clashes between police and Anti-Discrimination Students
By Nils Adler and Edna Mohamed
Published On 5 Aug 2024
  • The army chief of Bangladesh says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned after weeks of unrest.
  • In an address to the nation, General Waker-Uz-Zaman also says an interim government will be formed to run the country.