Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Body parts everywhere’ after school attack

Israeli forces continue to attack displaced Palestinians in Gaza, killing at least 17 in a shelter in Gaza City.

people gather around a body wrapped in a blue and white sheet
Bodies of wounded and deceased Palestinians are brought to al-Ahli Hospital after the Israeli army attacked a school in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, north of Gaza City [Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu Images]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 4 Aug 2024
  • Israeli forces bombed another school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, killing at least 17 people and wounding 60 others. Many of the victims were children.
  • Hamas says it has initiated a broad consultation process to select a new leader following the assassination of its political chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital, Tehran.