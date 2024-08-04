Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Body parts everywhere’ after school attack
Israeli forces continue to attack displaced Palestinians in Gaza, killing at least 17 in a shelter in Gaza City.
- Israeli forces bombed another school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, killing at least 17 people and wounding 60 others. Many of the victims were children.
- Hamas says it has initiated a broad consultation process to select a new leader following the assassination of its political chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital, Tehran.