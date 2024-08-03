Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: US sends ships, jets to region as tension soars
US to deploy additional fighter jets, battleships to Middle East in support of Israel as tensions with Iran escalate following assassination of Hamas official in Tehran.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The Pentagon says the US military will deploy additional jet fighters and warships to the region amid growing anticipation of possible Iranian retaliation against Israel for the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
- Thousands of mourners rallied across the Middle East – including in Lebanon, Yemen and Jordan – in tribute to Haniyeh after he was laid to rest in Qatar.