Israel’s West Bank assault live: Israeli forces attack refugee camps

At least 18 people have been killed since the start of the latest attack across the territory, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Members of Israeli forces patrol a street during a military operation in the West Bank refugee camp of Al-Faraa
Video Duration 03 minutes 46 seconds
By Alma Milisic and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 29 Aug 2024
  • Israeli forces kill the commander of the Tulkarem Battalion, Mohamed Jaber, also known as Abu Shuja’a, and four other Palestinian fighters in a firefight in the Nur Shams refugee camp.