Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel warned not to extend war to West Bank

EU foreign policy chief says Israel must not repeat the ‘full-scale destruction’ of Gaza in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli soldiers operate during a raid in the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees near the city of Tulkarem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on August 28, 2024. - At least 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids and strikes in several towns in the north of the occupied West Bank, a spokesman for the Red Crescent said on August 28. The operation comes two days after Israel said it carried out an air strike on the West Bank that the Palestinian Authority reported killed five people. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)
By Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 29 Aug 2024
  • EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says Israel’s major military incursion into the occupied West Bank must not be “the premises of a war extension from Gaza” and a repeat of the “full-scale destruction” seen in the Palestinian enclave.
  • The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) suspends staff movement across Gaza after one of its “clearly marked UN humanitarian vehicle” was hit at least 10 times by Israeli gunfire at a military checkpoint.