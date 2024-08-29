Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel warned not to extend war to West Bank
EU foreign policy chief says Israel must not repeat the ‘full-scale destruction’ of Gaza in the occupied West Bank.
- EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says Israel’s major military incursion into the occupied West Bank must not be “the premises of a war extension from Gaza” and a repeat of the “full-scale destruction” seen in the Palestinian enclave.
- The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) suspends staff movement across Gaza after one of its “clearly marked UN humanitarian vehicle” was hit at least 10 times by Israeli gunfire at a military checkpoint.