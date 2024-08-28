Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Many buried under rubble after Israeli strikes
Gaza’s Civil Defence says Palestinians remain buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings after a day of Israeli strikes kils dozens.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Gaza’s Civil Defence says Israeli tank fire prevented its crews from reaching people buried after a home was destroyed in Khan Younis, as Israeli bombardments continue across Gaza and attacks in south and central areas intensify.
- At least 20 people have been killed in the most recent Israeli strikes mainly targeting Deir el-Balah in central Gaza and Khan Younis in the south, our correspondent in the Gaza Strip reports.