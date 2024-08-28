Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Many buried under rubble after Israeli strikes

Gaza’s Civil Defence says Palestinians remain buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings after a day of Israeli strikes kils dozens.

people run away looking afraid as a girl's face is completely covered in grey dust
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 28 Aug 2024
  • Gaza’s Civil Defence says Israeli tank fire prevented its crews from reaching people buried after a home was destroyed in Khan Younis, as Israeli bombardments continue across Gaza and attacks in south and central areas intensify.
  • At least 20 people have been killed in the most recent Israeli strikes mainly targeting Deir el-Balah in central Gaza and Khan Younis in the south, our correspondent in the Gaza Strip reports.