Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: UN halts aid as Israeli tanks near Deir el-Balah
The UN says it has paused aid operations in Gaza after being forced by Israeli evacuation orders to abandon its operations centre in Deir el-Balah.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli tanks advance on Deir el-Balah in central Gaza as Israeli aircraft bomb the nearby Maghazi refugee camp, killing three Palestinians.
- The United Nations says it has been forced to pause aid operations in Gaza after Israel ordered mass evacuation of Deir el-Balah, where the UN had based its operations centre after relocating from Rafah when Israeli forces launched a ground invasion earlier this year.