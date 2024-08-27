Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: UN halts aid as Israeli tanks near Deir el-Balah

The UN says it has paused aid operations in Gaza after being forced by Israeli evacuation orders to abandon its operations centre in Deir el-Balah.

Children grieve Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks at Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip on Monday [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 27 Aug 2024
  • Israeli tanks advance on Deir el-Balah in central Gaza as Israeli aircraft bomb the nearby Maghazi refugee camp, killing three Palestinians.
  • The United Nations says it has been forced to pause aid operations in Gaza after Israel ordered mass evacuation of Deir el-Balah, where the UN had based its operations centre after relocating from Rafah when Israeli forces launched a ground invasion earlier this year.