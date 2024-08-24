Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel attacks as Palestinians flee north Gaza
Israeli army orders more mass evacuations from war-torn Gaza City as Beit Lahiya and Jabalia refugee camp in north, and Khan Younis in south, under intense attack.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel’s military issues fresh orders for residents to evacuate neighbourhoods in northern Gaza amid intense Israeli attacks in the north, centre and south of the Palestinian territory.
- At least nine people, including two children, have been killed and 15 wounded in overnight Israeli shelling of two houses in southern Khan Younis, the Wafa news agency reports.