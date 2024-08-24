Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel attacks as Palestinians flee north Gaza

Israeli army orders more mass evacuations from war-torn Gaza City as Beit Lahiya and Jabalia refugee camp in north, and Khan Younis in south, under intense attack.

Smoke rises from an explosion in Gaza, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, near the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from Israel, August 23, 2024.
By Alastair McCready
Published On 24 Aug 2024
  • Israel’s military issues fresh orders for residents to evacuate neighbourhoods in northern Gaza amid intense Israeli attacks in the north, centre and south of the Palestinian territory.
  • At least nine people, including two children, have been killed and 15 wounded in overnight Israeli shelling of two houses in southern Khan Younis, the Wafa news agency reports.