Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israelis in Cairo as US says truce ‘in sight’

Israeli negotiators are in Cairo as US says ceasefire ‘now in sight’, while dozens have been killed in Gaza since dawn.

Palestinian women mourn a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment
[Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
By Alastair Mccready and Ted Regencia
Published On 23 Aug 2024
  • Israeli negotiators have reportedly arrived for the next round of ceasefire talks in Cairo, where the issue of the Egypt-Gaza border is expected to be discussed.
  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied reports suggesting Israel is considering agreeing to an international force being deployed along the Philadelphi Corridor, the narrow border strip separating Gaza and Egypt.