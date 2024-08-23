Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israelis in Cairo as US says truce ‘in sight’
Israeli negotiators are in Cairo as US says ceasefire ‘now in sight’, while dozens have been killed in Gaza since dawn.
- Israeli negotiators have reportedly arrived for the next round of ceasefire talks in Cairo, where the issue of the Egypt-Gaza border is expected to be discussed.
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied reports suggesting Israel is considering agreeing to an international force being deployed along the Philadelphi Corridor, the narrow border strip separating Gaza and Egypt.