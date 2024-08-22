Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Mass exodus in Deir el-Balah amid ground assault

Israeli tanks force ‘mass exodus’ from crowded Deir el-Balah tent camps as ‘horrific’ Israeli air attacks continue.

a man carries an injured child out of the back of a truck
A man carries a young boy injured in an Israeli strike to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 22 Aug 2024
  • Thousands of Palestinians fled parts of Deir el-Balah as the Israeli military issued new evacuation orders, and its forces advanced deeper into the overcrowded central city.
  • The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) decried a “horrific attack” on another school-turned-shelter in northern Gaza City. At least four people were killed in the Israeli assault on Salah al-Din School.