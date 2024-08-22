Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Mass exodus in Deir el-Balah amid ground assault
Israeli tanks force ‘mass exodus’ from crowded Deir el-Balah tent camps as ‘horrific’ Israeli air attacks continue.
- Thousands of Palestinians fled parts of Deir el-Balah as the Israeli military issued new evacuation orders, and its forces advanced deeper into the overcrowded central city.
- The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) decried a “horrific attack” on another school-turned-shelter in northern Gaza City. At least four people were killed in the Israeli assault on Salah al-Din School.