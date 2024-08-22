Live updatesLive updates,
Democratic National Convention 2024 live: Final night of event begins
The final night of the Chicago convention will feature a keynote address from the vice president amid antiwar protests.
- For the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to take the stage and accept the party’s nomination for the presidency.
- Thursday evening marks the culmination of the four-day event, which has seen speakers including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz.